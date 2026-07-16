Here are the important dates you need to know. Online applications open on July 15, 2026, and the last day to apply is August 14, 2026. You can pay the fee until August 16, 2026. The window for correcting your application is from August 17 to 26, 2026. If you need a Scribe, you can provide their details between August 27 and 31, 2026.

For the CBT exam schedule and other updates, you should keep checking the RRB website. The application fee is Rs. 500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Women/Transgender/Ex-servicemen/PwD candidates.