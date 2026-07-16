An Indian woman living in Berlin has gone viral after sharing a video of herself walking home alone at 3 am, comparing women's safety in Germany with India. Her remarks sparked a wider debate on safety, freedom and public spaces for women.

A video of an Indian woman walking home alone at 3 am in Berlin, Germany, has sparked a discussion online about women's safety, freedom of movement and access to public spaces. Upasna Gambhir shared her experience on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the sense of security she feels while travelling alone at night in Germany and questioning when similar freedom will become a reality for women in India.

Woman Shares Late-Night Berlin Experience

Taking to Instagram, Upasna recorded a video while returning home in the German capital during the early hours of the morning.

In the video, she said:

"Guys, it is 3:00 am right now, and I am in Berlin, Germany. I am heading home now. It makes me realise so many things. First of all, I am so grateful for this freedom that I have here, that I can go home at any time of the night, I can go out for a walk at any time of the night, and there is nothing that I have to be afraid of."

She added that although Berlin is considered one of the less safe cities in Germany, she still feels much safer there compared to many other places.

Question On Women's Safety In India

Sharing her thoughts, Upasna said the experience often makes her wonder when women in India will be able to enjoy the same level of freedom and confidence while moving around alone.

"Even though Berlin, in all of Germany, is the most unsafe, it is still very safe compared to other countries, you know. And I get this thought so many times in my mind, that, yaar, look at this, I am literally out."

She questioned how long it would take for women in India to feel similarly safe.

"So many times this thought comes to my mind, when will it be like this in India? How many decades will it take? Let's leave 3:00 am, even at 11:00 pm or 10:00 pm, even during the daytime it is unsafe, right? During the daytime too, you can't just do whatever you want to do there. You have to be careful of your surroundings."

Hope For The Future Generation

Upasna said she believes greater awareness and education among future generations could bring positive changes.

"I feel that the coming generation will be so much more educated and smarter, so maybe then there is hope. What do you guys think?"

The caption on her Instagram post read: "India us when?"

How Did Social Media React?

The video triggered a debate among social media users, with many sharing their personal experiences and views on safety and freedom.

One user commented: "True."

Second user commented: "I used to go to village branch when I was working in bank from Vadodara nearly 20 years back and come at night. I even reached back at 12 a.m. I came in a milk van. But it was safe. People were helpful."

Third user commented: "We're all still stuck in idolising politicians who provide nothing and divide people in the name of religion. Getting there might seem impossible but there's still hope!"

The video has renewed conversations around women's safety, public spaces and the need to create environments where people, especially women, can travel freely without fear.