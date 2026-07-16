A 24-year-old woman died two days after she was stabbed at her home in Bengaluru. Police have arrested two brothers for the murder. In a separate incident, a police sub-inspector has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and dowry harassment.

Woman Stabbed to Death Over Ended Relationship

A 24-year-old woman died during her treatment, two days after she was stabbed at her home in Bengaluru. Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the murder.

The accused, identified as Surya on Monday, July 13, allegedly went to the deceased's house following instructions from his brother Dhanush, police said. Police informed that Dhanush and his brother Surya had called the woman's brother, Tejas, saying they would "teach Amrutha a lesson for playing with his life."

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Amrutha, a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar. The attack took place on July 13. The accused, Surya, allegedly went to Amrutha's house following instructions from his brother Dhanush.

Police informed that after arguing with Amrutha's mother, Surya suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked Amrutha. Neighbours rushed her to the hospital. People present at the spot caught Surya and handed him over to the police. Amrutha succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday evening, July 15, while undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said Amrutha's family and Dhanush's family, who live in Wilson Garden, knew each other. The two families had met three years ago during a religious event, after which Amrutha and Dhanush became friends. The friendship later turned into a relationship. This March, Amrutha ended the relationship, following which a dispute started between the two families.

Police said Dhanush and his brother Surya had also called Amrutha's brother Tejas and threatened him, saying they would "teach Amrutha a lesson for playing with his life." Bengaluru Police have registered a murder case and arrested Surya and his brother Dhanush on murder charges. Further investigation is underway.

Police Sub-Inspector Arrested for Dowry Harassment

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Wednesday, Bengaluru Police arrested a sub-inspector, identified as PSI Byrappa, on charges of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The officer allegedly subjected his wife to persistent abuse and brandished a lethal weapon during a confrontation with her family members.

Bengaluru police informed that a police sub-inspector has been arrested by Kengeri police for allegedly threatening his in-laws with a machete and harassing his wife for dowry. The accused has been identified as PSI Byrappa.

A complaint and police investigation revealed that Byrappa had been harassing his wife, demanding dowry and had also assaulted her. When the woman's father went to question him about the treatment meted out to his daughter, Byrappa allegedly pulled out a machete and threatened him, police said.

Based on the complaint, Kengeri police registered a case and arrested the officer. He was later produced before a court. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and other details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)