Gurugram has reportedly launched Haryana's first AI-powered smart traffic warning screen, which displays pending challans of vehicles in real time as they pass. A viral video of the system in operation has sparked a significant online debate regarding traffic enforcement, technology, and public humiliation.

Gurugram has reportedly rolled out Haryana’s first AI-powered smart traffic warning screen, a new system that is said to display pending traffic challans of vehicles in real time as they pass a junction. A video of the technology in operation has already gone popular on social media, sparking a contentious online discussion about artificial intelligence, public humiliation, and traffic enforcement.

The video, widely shared across platforms and later reposted on X by a user named @IndianTechGuide, claimed that the AI-enabled display had been installed and activated in Gurugram as of now. Text overlaid on the clip read, “Gurgaon now you can’t ignore challans", while another line stated, “Haryana first smart traffic warning screen goes live in Gurgaon."

The video claims that the technology can instantaneously show information on pending challans and detect automobiles moving through an intersection. "This smart screen will now display pending challan information of vehicles passing by in real time" was another statement in the video.

Several instances of how the screen functions were demonstrated in the video. In one case, a notice that said, "Passing Sohna Chowk right now, your PUCC has expired," was shown beside a car's registration number. "Passing Sohna Chowk right now has no challans" was displayed on another car.

The video also displayed cases involving pending fines. One screen message read, “Passing Sohna Chowk right now has 21 challans of 48500 rs pending", while another stated, “Passing Sohna Chowk right now has 9 challans of 19500 rs pending."

Watch Viral Video

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Social media users' responses to the video were highly split as it gained popularity. While some applauded the idea for discouraging traffic infractions, others questioned if such technology addressed more significant societal concerns or caused needless diversions.