An associate operator in Gurugram was found hanging at his home, allegedly after his wife sought a divorce. The man's family suspects murder, leading to the police detaining the wife for investigation. A video of the incident was reportedly filmed by the deceased's seven-year-old son.

An associate operator at a multinational company was allegedly found hanging at his Surat Nagar house after his wife sought a divorce, police said on Saturday. Additionally, it is said that his seven-year-old kid used his cell phone to film a video of his father hanging as his wife yelled for help to remove him. The deceased was identified by the authorities as Sanjeev Yadav, a 36-year-old associate operator at Denso. He was from Amritsar and resided in the Surat Nagar neighbourhood of Gurugram with his family.

Kiran, Sanjeev's sister, claims that her brother and his wife had a falling out. His wife had sought a divorce; otherwise, her brother could not have hanged himself. Acting on the family's complaint, the police detained the wife and launched an investigation.

Sanjeev Yadav's body was discovered hanging on Thursday, according to the police. Only his wife, Manpreet Kaur, and their seven-year-old kid were home at the time. Manpreet called Sanjeev's parents and her own family right away to let them know about the tragedy.

Sanjeev and his wife Manpreet Kaur have been at odds for a while, according to Sanjeev's father Ramsevak Yadav. He suspects his daughter-in-law of conspiring with accomplices to murder his son, he added.

Kiran insists that the circumstances surrounding her brother's death must be investigated, as he did not commit suicide. She finds the video showing him hanging from the fan suspicious, noting that her brother weighed over 100 kg. Her brother's wife wanted a divorce from him, she added.

According to the police, Sanjeev and Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Ambala, had a love marriage on April 29, 2018. They were married after meeting almost eight years prior while employed at the Gurugram-based firm "Denso." Since the wedding, Sanjeev had resided in Gurugram. Manpreet left her employment soon after giving birth to a boy in 2019.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are investigating from every angle. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which will reveal the exact cause of death and action will be taken as per the law", said sub-inspector Mahender Singh, the investigating officer.