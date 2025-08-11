After a fatal hit-and-run on the Nagpur-Madhya Pradesh highway, a man rode 80 km with his wife’s body tied to his motorcycle due to lack of immediate help. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the unidentified vehicle involved.

Following a tragic accident on the Nagpur-Madhya Pradesh highway near Deolapar, a man was forced to carry his deceased wife’s body tied to his motorcycle for 80 kilometres after an unidentified vehicle struck their bike, killing her instantly. With no immediate help available and heavy rain pouring, the distraught husband made the heart-wrenching decision to bring her home himself. The incident came to light after a video showing the man riding with the body strapped to his bike went viral on social media, prompting police to launch a search for the hit-and-run driver.

Accident Details and Immediate Aftermath

The accident occurred between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm on August 10. Amit Bumra Yadav, 36, from Lonara near Nagpur, was travelling with his wife, Gyarshi Yadav, 35, towards Karanpur in Lakhnadon, Madhya Pradesh, when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Deolapar. The collision resulted in Gyarshi’s instant death and left Amit injured.

Man’s Desperate Ride Home

Unable to find any assistance in the remote area and battling heavy rain, Amit tied his wife’s body securely to the rear of his motorcycle and began the difficult journey back to their home in Lonara. Police became aware of the accident after being alerted about an incident on the highway but initially found no vehicle or persons at the scene.

Police Response and Investigation

A video surfaced showing Amit riding the motorcycle with his wife’s body tied behind him. Police tried to stop the rider near Khumari Toll Naka, but he continued riding. Through coordinated efforts involving Nagpur city, rural, and highway police, Amit was finally located at his home. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting the report to register a formal case. The police continue to search for the hit-and-run vehicle involved in the tragic crash. Additional SP Anil Mhaske is overseeing the investigation.