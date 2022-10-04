Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: Six injured after revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

    According to Rajesh Gadhiya, Superintendent of Police, "A group of people led by two men named Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and began causing trouble. They threw stones as well." Gadhiya added, "We have deployed police in the village, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused."

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    At least six people were injured after intruders attacked revellers at a Garba venue in Gujarat's Kheda district on Tuesday, according to police.

    According to an official, police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night.

    "A group led by two men named Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and began causing havoc. They even threw stones," said Rajesh Gadhiya, Superintendent of Police in Kheda.

    "Six people were hurt. We have deployed police officers in the village, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," he added that a home guard stationed nearby was among those injured.

    Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance was held as part of the Navratri festival, and on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, according to the SP.

    He added that those who engaged in stone-pelting had been identified, and locals were being thoroughly questioned.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
