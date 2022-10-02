Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garba with Gayle! Gujarat Giants' star wins hearts with dance moves during Navratri celebrations

    Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chriss Gayle among the other Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur.

    legends league cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants' Chris Gayle dances during Navratri celebrations; wins hearts snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chriss Gayle, among the other Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants players, celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur.

    As India celebrates one of the country’s biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music on a special Garba night.

    The cricketers, generally seen in cricketing gears on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfit.

    Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

    Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O’Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

    legends league cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants' Chris Gayle dances during Navratri celebrations; wins hearts snt

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Despite Jasprit Bumrah setback, India aims at rare home series win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: Despite Bumrah setback, India aims at rare series win

    Ben Stokes responds to Harsha Bhogle criticism of English media spreading vitriol towards Deepti Sharma-ayh

    Stokes responds to Bhogle's criticism of English media spreading 'vitriol' towards Deepti

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Jemimah Rodrigues 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

    I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium - Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing in Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    'I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium' - Gaikwad on playing in Chennai

    Legends League Cricket 2022: I am back home, says Bhilwara Kings' Shane Watson after landing in Jodhpur snt

    Legends League Cricket 2022: I am back home, says Bhilwara Kings' Shane Watson after landing in Jodhpur

    Recent Stories

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect 0- adt

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours AJR

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    Congress president polls: Not to oppose, but to support party, says Mallikarjun Kharge after filing nomination - adt

    Congress president polls: Not to oppose, but to support party, says Mallikarjun Kharge after filing nomination

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities drb

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

    football indonesia stampede soccer match Heartbreaking Clubs and players saddened by death of 174 people snt

    'Heartbreaking': Football clubs and players saddened by death of over 170 people in Indonesia stampede

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon