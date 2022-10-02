Garba with Gayle! Gujarat Giants' star wins hearts with dance moves during Navratri celebrations

Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chriss Gayle among the other Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur.

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chriss Gayle, among the other Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants players, celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur.

As India celebrates one of the country’s biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music on a special Garba night.

The cricketers, generally seen in cricketing gears on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfit.

Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O’Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.