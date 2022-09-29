Gujarat has country's longest coastline, but not efforts made for decades to develop it: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also said that he has proved his critics wrong by successfully implementing the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. The ambitious SAUNI scheme was launched by him when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said although Gujarat has the longest coastline in the country, no attention was paid for its development for decades post-Independence, but "honest attempts" were made in the last 20 years by the BJP government to turn it into the country's "door of prosperity".

The prime minister said that the BJP government in Gujarat implemented several big-ticket projects along the state's coastline without wasting money on publicity.

PM Modi also said that the BJP always fulfils the promises it makes because it believes that power is only a means to serve the people. He was addressing a public rally at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat's Saurashtra region after inaugurating and performing the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore meant for Bhavnagar, Botad and Amreli districts.

Some of these projects in Bhavnagar included the world's first CNG terminal, development of a brownfield port and a cargo container manufacturing unit.

"Gujarat has the longest coastline in the country, but no attention was paid for its development for decades after India gained independence. As a result, the coastline created challenges for the people living along it," he said in a veiled attack on the Congress.

Due to salinity ingress, people were forced to migrate to bigger cities in search of employment. Entire villages became empty due to this issue.

PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Since May 2014, he has been serving as the prime minister of the country.

According to him, the state's coastline has now become synonymous with the renewable energy sector and hydrocarbon ecosystem.

"Apart from developing fishing harbours and fishing landing centres on the coast, the BJP government in Gujarat also did commendable work in mangrove plantation in coastal areas," PM Modi said, adding, "New solar projects are also coming up, including in Palitana. Such solar power projects will ensure affordable and quality electricity supply for that region."

The Prime Minister also said that he has proved his critics wrong by successfully implementing the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. The ambitious SAUNI scheme was launched by him when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The scheme is aimed at filling 115 major dams by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river to the drought areas.

(With inputs from PTI)