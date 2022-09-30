PV Sindhu performs GARBA along with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde (WATCH)

Gujarat saw the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad. However, PV Sindhu was not a part of it while she was in Gujarat, as she participated in the Navratri festival, performing the GARBA.

Gujarat was in a festive mood on Thursday mood for dual occasions. The 2022 National Games opening ceremony was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the 36th edition of the same was officially underway. A total of 36 events are scheduled, with 37 sides expected to participate. Alongside Ahmedabad, the cities of Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar would also be hosting events for the tournament. While quite some Indian sporting personalities and athletes were seen during the ceremony on Thursday, one of the notable absentees was ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who would not be participating in the event.

However, Sindhu was in Gujarat on Thursday. But as fans wonder what she was up to, it brings us to the second reason for the state's festive mood: it celebrates the auspicious festival of Navratri. One of the favourite aspects of this festival in the state is its famous dance, popularly known as GARBA, which attracts quite a few Indians.

ALSO READ: 'Sports is a great unifier' - PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad

Incidentally, Sindhu participated in one of the Navratri festivals in Ahmedabad. In a video shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), she was seen on the stang along with two Indian athletes, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and her badminton partner Trupti Murgunde. The two were seen performing the famous GARBA dance.

"It's GARBA night for @Pvsindhu1 🎇 Scintillating SINDHU✨ clicked amidst Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad 📸 Look at her enjoying GARBA with ace athletes @anjubobbygeorg1 and @TMurgunde 🤩", SAI captioned the video. Also, Olympic champion Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shook his legs in Vadodara during one of the Navratri festivals, surprising the fans with his visit.