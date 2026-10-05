A minor girl in Gujarat has accused her father of repeatedly raping her and confining her at their house for talking to a male friend. The 14-year-old girl claimed that her mother took her nude photographs.

A young girl from Gujarat has made allegations that her father has sexually assaulted her on many occasions and has locked her up in their home because she has been chatting to a male friend. During the alleged sexual assault, the girl, who was 14 years old at the time, said that her mother had taken images of her nude body. After that, the police filed a complaint against the couple, citing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as well as other pertinent portions of the law.

The alleged incident was reported from Anjar area in Kutch district, where the teen lived with her parents and three sisters. The family, which hails from another state, has been living in Gujarat for around six years, India Today reported.

Police said that the girl was talking on the phone with a guy friend from Agra on September 14 when her mother heard them and asked her about it. The girl's complaint says that when her dad got home from work, her mother told him that she had been seeing a boy and was dating him.

It is said that the girl's father lost it, hit her, and locked her in the house. She also said that she wasn't given food or water and that she was beaten for several hours. The girl said that over the next few days, her father sexually attacked her at home several times while her mother watched.

The girl said in her complaint that she was physically abused and locked in the house over and over again. She said the claimed abuse went on again on September 29 and September 20.

On September 29, she reportedly went to her aunt’s house, who lives in the same residential complex, and used the latter’s phone to contact the 112 emergency helpline. The girl alleged that her parents took the phone from her and forced her to return home, after which she was allegedly confined inside the house once again.

The minor alleged that her father sexually assaulted her again on October 1 in her mother’s presence. She further accused her mother of clicking her photos during the alleged assault. The following morning, after her father left for work, the girl reportedly went to her aunt’s residence and narrated the ordeal. She then contacted the police helpline once again.

Following the complaint, police detained the girl’s parents and launched an investigation into the allegations. The girl has since been placed under the care and protection of the authorities.