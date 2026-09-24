A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Kollam over an alleged attempt to sexually abuse a minor girl at her home. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

Kollam: Police arrested a 42-year-old man for trying to sexually assault a minor girl. The accused is Rajendrababu. He lives in Meechilazhakam house near Ayiravillikavu in Paravur Koonayil.

The incident happened on Monday evening. The girl was coming back home from her dance class. Rajendrababu offered to drop her home on his two-wheeler. The girl got on the vehicle because she knew him. But things took a dark turn after they reached her house.

The accused realized that nobody else was at home. He then asked the girl for some drinking water. The girl went inside to get the water. Rajendrababu followed her inside and tried to sexually assault her, police officials said. The brave girl immediately started screaming for help. The neighbors heard her cries and rushed to the house. They caught the accused and quickly informed the police.

Paravur police reached the spot and took Rajendrababu into custody. Officers produced him before the court, and the magistrate remanded him to judicial custody.