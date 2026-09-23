Mumbai Police transferred the death case of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode to the Crime Branch. An ACP-rank officer will lead the probe. Meanwhile, the student's father has demanded the arrest of the accused and plans a peaceful protest for justice.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that the case registered following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20) has been transferred to the Crime Branch and is being investigated by an ACP-rank officer under the supervision of DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch.

Probe Details and Police Appeal

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said a case was registered at Powai Police Station following the death of Sahil Wakode. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026.

"The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch," the police officials said.

Mumbai Police said the investigation is being carried out diligently and impartially while exploring all possible angles. The police also appealed to people to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in the matter.

"Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement added.

Mumbai Police reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

Father Demands Arrests, Plans Protest

Earlier in the day, the father of 20-year-old IIT Bombay BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode demanded the immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR in connection with his son’s death, saying the family only wants a fair investigation and justice.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil’s father Ravindra Wakode said that no action has been taken so far and questioned why the accused named in the FIR have not been arrested.

"No action has been taken. If they have taken action, they should show us. Why haven't they arrested them? Where is the arrest? Have they arrested them?" Ravindra Wakode said.

He said the family had given their statements to the authorities and would not interfere with the investigation. He added that they would sit on a peaceful protest in Powai demanding justice for Sahil.

"We held a press conference in Powai as well. And now, we are going to sit on a protest strike. We want to do this peacefully. We will not create any obstacles in their investigation," he said.

(ANI)