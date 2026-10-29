A man poured petrol and set his neighbour's car on fire just because its security alarm kept ringing. The CCTV footage shows him recording a video of the burning car. The incident caused a loss of Rs 3.5 lakh, and the police have arrested the accused.

Ahmedabad: A man got so irritated by a car's alarm sound that he actually set his neighbour's car on fire. The car belonged to a woman lawyer. Its security sensor used to beep loudly whenever any person or stray animal touched it. This shocking incident happened in Gujarat's Morbi. The Morbi A Division Police quickly took the accused into custody and started legal action.

Poured petrol and recorded a video

Advocate Pushpa Bhatt filed the official police complaint. She parked her Swift car near her house on October 28. Around 4:45 PM, her neighbour Shikhar Gohel came with a bottle of petrol. He poured the petrol over the car and set it on fire. The craziest part is that he stood there and recorded a video of the burning car on his mobile phone. A nearby CCTV camera captured this entire drama.

The CCTV footage clearly shows Shikhar Gohel walking towards the car with a bottle. He pours petrol on the car's bonnet and front side. Then he lights a matchstick and throws it on the car. As the fire spreads, the accused steps back and calmly shoots a video on his phone. People were passing by the road, but he simply did not care. The car completely burnt down in just a few minutes. After this, Shikhar got into another car and ran away from the spot.

Loss of Rs 3.5 lakh

The police registered an FIR based on the woman lawyer's complaint. They arrested Shikhar Gohel and are currently questioning him. The fire caused an estimated loss of Rs 3.5 lakh. During the police interrogation, the accused confessed his crime. He told the cops that he just could not tolerate the constant beeping of the car's sensor anymore. That is why he brought petrol in a bottle and burnt the car down.

Just a day before this, another similar incident happened in Morbi. Two unknown guys set fire to a Brezza car parked at night in Anupam Society on Ravapar Road. The police said they have not received any official complaint about this second case yet. However, CCTV videos of both these fire incidents are going viral on social media right now.

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