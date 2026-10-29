A massive fire hit two companies at the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gujarat, while another fire gutted numerous shops at a market in Vasco, Goa, prompting promises of government assistance for those affected by the significant damages.

Fire Incident at Kandla Special Economic Zone

A massive fire broke out at two companies within the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gujarat's Gandhidham on Thursday, officials said. Upon receiving information about the incident, two fire brigade teams were dispatched to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighters are working to bring the situation under control. Further details are awaited.

Vasco Market Fire in Goa

Chief Minister Assures Support

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a car accessories shop near Tilak Maidan in Vasco city of Goa late Wednesday night, gutting several shops in the area. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured assistance to those affected by the incident. Following the incident, CM Sawant visited the site at Vasco Sunday Market along with MLA Daji Salkar and MLA Sankalp Amonkar to take stock of the situation. During his visit, he assured that the state government will extend all possible support to those affected by the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister mentioned that the entire administrative staff is actively working to bring the situation under control. The Chief Minister further disclosed that more than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this market. "I learned about it at 11 o'clock and came here myself...the entire administrative staff is working to bring the fire under control. It has caused significant damage. More than 150 vendors used to set up their stalls in this Sunday market, and there are shops here as well. We will ensure that the government provides them with as much support as possible," he said. (ANI)

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