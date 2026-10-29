A 22-year-old woman from Kumta in Uttara Kannada eloped with her 40-year-old married Madrasa teacher from Mangaluru. Her parents filed a complaint at the Konaje police station, but the young woman refused to go back with them. She chose to stay with the cleric, leaving her family completely shattered.

Mangaluru / Uttara Kannada: A shocking incident has sparked massive outrage in Kumta and Mangaluru. A 40-year-old married religious cleric eloped with a 22-year-old woman. He was supposed to give her religious education, but he trapped her in a love affair instead.

Love story starts at the Madrasa

The 22-year-old woman is the daughter of Dawood Qasim. She lives in Betaguli in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district. She attended the local Madrasa for religious studies. Ashraf Sa'adi, a 40-year-old man from Asaigoli in Mangaluru, worked there as a cleric for several years. Ashraf used his position as a religious teacher to get close to her. They stayed in touch for the last three years, and this connection soon turned into a romantic relationship.

Cleric accused of hiding first marriage

Ashraf Sa'adi is already married and has children. The young woman's family alleges that he hid his first marriage from her. They claim he brainwashed her with false promises. The couple recently got married in a secret ceremony. They even registered their marriage at the local registrar office. Ashraf then brought the young woman to his house in Asaigoli.

Parents break down at police station

The parents panicked when their daughter went missing. They rushed to Mangaluru to find her. They filed a missing complaint at the Konaje police station. The police then summoned Ashraf and the young woman to the station for questioning.

The young woman's parents, brother, and relatives broke down in tears at the police station. They begged her to come back home. The young woman completely ignored their cries and refused to return.

Student gives statement supporting the cleric

The young woman stood firm during the police inquiry. She declared that she would only live with Ashraf. She gave an official statement to the police that she came with him out of her own free will. She then walked away with the cleric, leaving her parents behind.

The parents and relatives cried bitterly inside the Konaje police station premises. The sight of the young woman leaving with the cleric left everyone deeply moved. The angry parents are now demanding that the community must immediately boycott this cleric for ruining their daughter's life under the excuse of religious teaching.