Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Karva Chauth puja with her family at Jan Seva Sadan and extended wishes to married women for love, happiness, good fortune and prosperity.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Karva Chauth along with her family at Jan Seva Sadan and performed the traditional puja during the festival. The festival of Karva Chauth, observed by married Hindu women, is full of cultural significance and symbolizes the values of love, faith, and marital relations.

Rekha Gupta Celebrates Karva Chauth Traditional Puja

She participated in the customary religious rituals of the festival with her family as per the Indian traditions. Karva Chauth is usually observed by married women who observe a fast and perform prayer in order to seek good health and longevity of life for their husbands.

It is an occasion when families celebrate the festival through their traditions, rituals and customs. Married women usually prepare for the festival by getting all puja items ready and observe the fast as per their traditions.

Karva Chauth Greetings from CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta wished married women on the festival of Karva Chauth. The message of the CM reflects the values of love, mutual trust and devotion represented through the festival.

She wishes all women happiness, luck, love, and prosperity in their lives.

The tradition of Karva Chauth holds an important place for many families. It is a festival that includes prayers and other practices, which may vary from place to place and family to family.