Police have officially arrested the mother's close friend, Ignatius. Cops confirmed that he had a direct role in the brutal murder of the two little kids.

Palakkad: In the Kozhinjampara double murder case where two little kids were drowned to death, police have now arrested the mother's friend. The accused is Martin Ignatius from Menonpara Parakkuzhi. Cops have found that Ignatius had a direct hand in the killings.

It was on August 29 that the two kids, aged 5 and 3, were found dead inside a water tub in the bathroom of their Kozhinjampara house. When police arrested the mother, Nivedya, there was a strong suspicion that someone else was also involved. Based on statements from locals and relatives, a few neighbors were under police radar. Cops got clear clues about Martin Ignatius while they were taking the mother for evidence collection.

During the interrogation, more shocking details came out. Ignatius is a very close friend of the accused mother. He was staying in a rented house right next to theirs. Police believe the murders happened because of their secret relationship. Cops confirmed that the man had a direct role in killing the kids. He was present at the house when the crime took place and was keeping watch outside to see if anyone was coming.

Police got clear information that Nivedya received full support from Ignatius. Cops also revealed that Nivedya shared other crucial details during questioning. Police had taken him into custody yesterday itself. They officially recorded his arrest after a detailed interrogation.