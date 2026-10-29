The accused used his old contact to enter the house and beat up the elderly woman. He grabbed her neck and punched her chest to make her weak. Then he snatched two gold bangles from her left hand, four rolled gold bangles from her right hand, two earrings, and a ring.

Thrissur: Vadanappally police arrested the accused with Thrissur East police's help in an elderly woman's gold robbery case. The arrested man is Shaji (49) from Meleputhenveettil, Pattilangadi, Vadanappally. Police recovered Rs 1,70,500 from him, which he got by selling the stolen gold. The victim is Madhavi (78), wife of Sankaran, from Thalikulam Thampankadavu Valiyakath house. The accused used his old familiarity of coming to her house for cutting trees to commit this crime.

The accused reached Madhavi's house again on the 19th around 10:30 AM. He told the old woman about a broken pipe during the tree cutting and claimed he came to fix it. He asked her to open the western side door. The accused entered the house once she opened the door. He grabbed the elderly woman's neck and punched her chest to make her weak. Then he snatched two gold bangles from her left hand, four rolled gold bangles from her right hand, two earrings, and a ring before escaping.

Police took the arrested accused to the victim's house and the jewelry shop where he sold the gold for evidence collection. Shaji is already an accused in a theft case and cases of attacking and outraging a woman's modesty under Vadanappally and Thrissur West police station limits. The investigation team included Kodungallur DySP R. Ratheesh Kumar, Valapad Inspector Padmarajan, SI Umesh, Vadanappally SHO Avinash Kumar, GSI M.K. Azeez, ASI Midhun Krishna, Senior CPO Nibin, and Thrissur East police station CPOs Sooraj, Sarath, and Avinash.