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PPF Loan Vs Personal Loan: PPF Or Personal Loan For Urgent Cash? Check Costs, Rates, Rules
PPF Loan Vs Personal Loan: You can choose a PPF loan or a personal loan when you need urgent cash. Both options work well for sudden financial needs. You must pick the right option based on your requirement and repayment capacity
Borrowing options for urgent cash
Medical emergencies, job loss, or unexpected family expenses put huge pressure on your finances. You can take a new personal loan or borrow against your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account for quick funds. These two options have major differences in eligibility conditions, approval processes, and repayment rules.
PPF interest rate details
The government fixed the PPF interest rate at 7.1% per annum for the current October-December 2026 quarter, as of October 29. Banks change personal loan interest rates based on the lending institution, borrower profile, credit score, and recent defaults. Lenders currently offer personal loan interest rates between 8.90% and 14%.
PPF loan vs personal loan differences
A PPF loan charges 1% interest per annum as per scheme rules. Banks charge 8.90% to 14% interest per annum on personal loans based on your profile. Eligible PPF account holders can borrow up to 25% of their PPF balance. Salaried or self-employed individuals get personal loans based on their income, credit profile, and existing liabilities.
PPF loan vs personal loan rules
You can take a PPF loan from the second financial year of opening the account up to five years. Banks approve personal loans without any account age restrictions. You must repay the PPF loan principal within 36 months. You can repay personal loans between one to seven years. You pay the PPF principal first and then the interest. You pay personal loans through monthly EMIs.
PPF loan vs personal loan penalties
The PPF scheme charges 6% penal interest per annum on the outstanding amount if you cross the 36-month deadline. Banks charge penalty fees for delayed personal loan payments, which hurts your credit profile. The PPF scheme does not charge any bank-style processing fees. Banks charge processing fees and applicable taxes on personal loans.
Interest rate on outstanding amount
You must repay the PPF loan principal within 36 months. The scheme charges 1% interest per annum on this loan. The interest rate jumps to 6% per annum on the outstanding amount if you leave the principal fully or partially unpaid after 36 months.
Loan from PPF account
People use these two loan options for different needs. You can take a PPF loan for short-term requirements. A personal loan works better for big expenses like home renovation, foreign education, debt consolidation, weddings, or major medical surgeries.
Loan amount and tenure
Borrowers get much more flexibility in loan amount and tenure with personal loans. However, personal loans carry higher interest rates. You must check the annual interest rate, processing fees, and total EMI amount before signing a personal loan agreement.
Quick loan repayment
A PPF loan becomes a cost-effective option if you can repay the money quickly. You can consider a personal loan if you need a large amount of money or fail to meet the PPF loan eligibility conditions.
Consult a financial advisor
Disclaimer: Do not consider this article as financial advice. Consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment. Personal loan interest rates are just an estimate and vary across lenders. This article is for general information purposes only. Check the latest PPF scheme rules and lender terms before taking a loan.
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