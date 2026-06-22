A tragic incident in Kochi’s North Paravur left a family devastated after 15-year-old student Adarsh drowned while swimming with friends at a temple pond. Rescue teams recovered his body after a search operation.

A 15-year-old student tragically drowned while swimming with his friends at the Peruvaram temple pond in North Paravur, Kochi, on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh, a resident of Thadathiparambil near Eloor North Pattupurackal.

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Adarsh, a Class 10 student of Panaikulam Little Flower High School, had gone to the pond with his friends while returning from a football tournament organised by his tuition centre at the Peruvaram turf. The incident took place around 2 PM at the pond near the eastern entrance of the temple.

Friends Attempted Rescue As Student Went Missing Underwater

According to reports, some of Adarsh’s friends were swimming across the pond when he also entered the water. However, he suddenly went underwater and failed to resurface. His friends tried to rescue him but were unable to save him.

Hearing the children’s cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the spot and informed the police. A fire and rescue team later reached the location and launched a search operation using scuba gear. After an extensive search, the team recovered Adarsh’s body from the pond.

Body Kept At Hospital Mortuary, Funeral After Post-Mortem

Adarsh’s body has been kept at the mortuary of Paravur Taluk Government Hospital. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan and Municipal Chairperson Ramesh D. Kurup visited the hospital following the tragic incident.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday after the completion of the post-mortem examination. Adarsh is survived by his sister Athulya.