The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction godown in Kolkata's Taratala area has risen to 8, with 20 injured. PM Modi announced ex-gratia for victims. Three people have been arrested, and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident.

The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area has risen to 8, with 20 people injured, according to Kolkata Police. The incident occurred at a private under-construction godown near Brace Bridge on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale, multi-agency rescue operation.

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PM announces ex-gratia for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the eight deceased in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area. According to the PMO, the 20 people injured in the mishap will receive Rs 50,000 from the Centre.

Probe launched, 3 arrested

Meanwhile, three persons, building supervisor Saiyad Md Gulzar and two labour suppliers, Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury, were arrested in connection with the collapse, and the West Bengal government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee, to investigate the case.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh has alleged that "big political names" could be linked to the collapse. "An inquiry will be done into the corruption, and the culprits will be punished. Our government has started this work; no one will be spared. Not just four people, there may be other big political names connected to the incident. Everything will be revealed," Ghosh told reporters.

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee had said 90-95 per cent of the workers at the site were from Bihar and had arrived in Kolkata only two to three days earlier.

Adhikari had earlier said preliminary information suggested irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan. "The project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The owner of the land is SMPA, and it has a lease on the land in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners. As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned," Adhikari had said. (ANI)