A 26-year-old man died in a tragic road accident in Maradu while heading to watch a football match screening. The incident occurred near Forum Mall late at night, leaving his family and locals shocked as police investigate the crash.

A 26-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident in Maradu while he was on his way to watch a football match screening on a big screen. The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday in front of Forum Mall.

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The deceased has been identified as B. Akash, son of Balasubramanian. He was a resident of Devi Kripa in Kacheriparambu Lane, near the Ayini temple.

According to reports, Akash was crossing the road to reach the football screening venue when a car travelling from Kundannoor towards Vyttila hit him. The impact left him with severe injuries.

Akash rushed to hospital but could not be saved

Following the accident, nearby people rushed Akash to a private hospital in Vyttila for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has left his family and local residents shocked. Akash is survived by his mother, Raji, and sister, Akshaya.

Police begin investigation into accident

The police have registered a case regarding the accident and started an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

Authorities are expected to examine details related to the vehicle involved and gather information from possible witnesses to understand how the accident occurred.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around road safety, especially during late-night hours when visibility and pedestrian movement can become challenging.