Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at the BRICS Energy Ministers meeting, highlighted India's growing role in the global energy transition. He said India is rapidly scaling up renewable energy, smart grids, and energy storage capacity.

BRICS Energy Cooperation Strengthened

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday highlighted India's growing role in the global energy transition, stating that the country is rapidly scaling up renewable energy, smart grid systems and energy storage capacity to build a future-ready power sector.

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Speaking at the 11th meeting of the BRICS Energy Ministers in Gurugram, Khattar said the launch of a new centre under BRICS energy cooperation marks an important milestone in strengthening collaboration among member nations in the sector. "The launch of this centre marks an important step in the BRICS Energy cooperation. It reflects our shared commitment to strengthen collaborations, promote innovation and build reliable and future-ready energy systems," he said.

The Grid of the Future

Pointing to mounting challenges faced by power systems globally, he said the nature of grids was shifting with renewable energy moving to the centre of the transition. "Power systems across the world have faced growing challenges... Today with renewable energy becoming a central part of the energy transition, this approach is changing... The grid of the future will manage real-time demand, integrate large amounts of renewable energy, support energy storage and empower consumers through digital technologies," Khattar added.

India's Renewable Energy Roadmap

Khattar said India was now among the world's leading countries in solar and wind energy deployment. "Today, India is among the world's leading countries in solar, and wind energy deployment. Recognizing this imperative, India is implementing one of the world's largest smart metering programs to accelerate power sector digitalization and improve grid efficiency," he added.

On storage, the Minister laid out an "ambitious roadmap" with a target of nearly 100 gigawatt of pumped storage capacity against an identified potential of 260 GW. "In energy storage, India is pursuing an ambitious roadmap with a target of nearly 100 gigawatt of pumped storage capacity against an identified potential for 260 gigawatt. India is also targeting around 80 gigawatt of battery storage systems,' Kahttar added.

India's BRICS Presidency Priorities

India's energy agenda under its BRICS presidency is centred on three priorities - energy security and sustainability, energy access and equity, and technology and innovation.

The BRICS grouping currently comprises 11 countries and accounts for nearly half of the world's population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

The ministry said the meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation on energy security, innovation and sustainable development while promoting practical collaboration towards secure, affordable and future-ready energy systems. (ANI)