The official T-shirt for the Himalayan Xtreme Trail Running Fest 2026 was unveiled in Manali. The event, from July 3-5, 2026, features the historic Hamta Pass Sky Traverse and is certified by the ITRA, drawing elite athletes.

The highly anticipated official event T-shirt for the Himalayan Xtreme Trail Running Fest 2026 was formally unveiled on Thursday in Manali, marking the final countdown to one of the most technically demanding and historically significant athletic challenges in India, scheduled to take place from July 3rd to July 5th, 2026. The unveiling ceremony highlighted the critical institutional backing driving the event, attended by the Honourable MLA of Manali, the Director of ABVIMAS Manali, and the SDM of Manali.

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Collaborative Effort for Safety and Success

The execution of an extreme high-altitude race of this scale is made possible through a robust collaborative network. With routes cutting through rugged, isolated, and unpredictable wilderness, the foundational pillars of the event's safety and success are built upon the seamless logistical coordination, safety infrastructure, and emergency rescue support provided by the Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA), Rapid Tactical, ABVIMAS, and the District Administration. As the premier pioneer of mountain safety and training in India, ABVIMAS Manali is proudly serving as the official venue partner, anchoring the operation's command centre and high-altitude safety protocols.

Historic Hamta Pass Sky Traverse

Making history in Indian mountain sports, the festival features the first-ever trail running race organised across the entire legendary Hamta route. Traditionally a gruelling 4-to-5-day crossover trek, the marquee Hamta Pass Sky Traverse challenges runners to conquer the route in a single, epic day.

The race faces a raw, high-altitude 39 km course starting from the remote, barren landscapes of Chattru (3,300m) in Lahaul Valley. Runners will push through technical scree, glacier streams, and rocky moraines to crest the formidable Hamta Pass at 4,300m, before plunging down a steep, technical descent into the lush alpine terrain of Kullu Valley, finishing at the ABVIMAS campus in Manali.

Global Validation and Elite Participation

The festival has earned global athletic validation, officially certified by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) and awarding UTMB Index points to finishers. This premier certification has drawn an elite cohort of over 30+ seasoned high-altitude athletes and international trail runners to the starting line, all vying to test their limits against the rugged elements of the Pir Panjal range.

Diverse Race Categories

Designed to test varying degrees of mountain endurance, the festival offers multiple highly specialised categories such as the Hamta Pass Sky Traverse (39K): the historic 39.49 km point-to-point technical sky race from Chattru to Manali over the 4,300m pass; Chikka Jobri Dash (18K): a fast, high-intensity mountain trail run charting the dense forests and rocky riverbanks of the lower Hamta route; Manali Vertical Challenge (5K): a pure test of lung capacity and leg power, demanding a relentless +1,069m vertical climb over just 5.1 km of steep mountain grade. (ANI)