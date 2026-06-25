Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis assured police action after Sanjay Raut accused MP Sanjay Dina Patil of death threats. Raut alleged Patil threatened to bomb protestors and confessed to murdering five people, calling for his arrest under terror charges.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government will not allow anyone's home to be blown up, after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused MP Sanjay Dina Patil of threatening protesters. Raut had accused the newly inducted Shiv Sena MP of issuing death threats to people protesting against his defection to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Sanjay Raut alleged that Patil had threatened to hurl bombs at the protestors.

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Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis assured that the police will take appropriate action if North-east Mumbai MP Sanjay Patil is found to have issued such threats. The Chief Minister said, "We will not allow anyone's home to be blown up or anyone to be threatened in any manner. No one should be afraid of such threats. If anyone is issuing threats, the police will take appropriate and strict action against them in accordance with the law."

Raut Accuses MP of Death Threats, Murder Confession

Sanjay Raut had called for a probe into Patil's alleged remarks and his arrest under the terror charges. Raut also went on to claim that Patil had admitted to murdering five people. "I am drawing your attention to a serious matter. The six Members of Parliament (MPs) who broke away from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) party are becoming objects of public scorn across the country. There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra regarding this defection; feeling deeply betrayed, voters are taking to the streets in protest in various places. Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable is a constitutional right of citizens. However, the 'rebel' MP from North-East Mumbai, Sanjay Patil, has threatened protesters with death," Raut wrote in the letter.

Further, he added, "Mr Patil stated, 'Don't mess with me; take out life insurance before protesting against me. I will send you straight to the crematorium or to the hospital.' While issuing the threat, he further adds, 'I have killed five people before.' (An investigation should be conducted into who these five individuals were and when and why Sanjay Patil killed them; since the accused has himself confessed, a murder case should be registered against him)."

Alleging an environment of anxiety among the public, Raut warned against legal action and called for immediate action by the police. This comes after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)