Businessman Chandrabhan Dubey was murdered, chopped into pieces, and stuffed into two bags by his employee Rashid Ansari over a ₹1 crore ransom. The mutilated body was found in a rivulet; the accused is on the run.

Gujarat: In a chilling case of betrayal and murder, the mutilated body of a private security agency owner, Chandrabhan Dubey, was found stuffed into two bags in Surat’s Althan area on Friday. Police investigations have identified Dubey’s employee of 18 months, Rashid Ansari, as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder, allegedly committed over a ransom demand of ₹1 crore.

Dubey, who owned Dubey Security Services and employed over 200 security guards across the city, went missing on the evening of May 12 after leaving his office in Salabatpura around 6 pm in Ansari’s auto-rickshaw. He had gone to pay salaries at deployment sites, including the Pandesara CETP plant and a school in Abhwa.

When he failed to return home, Dubey's family contacted Ansari, who falsely claimed that he had dropped Dubey near CB Patel Stadium, where he supposedly got into a white car. Concerned for his safety, Dubey’s family filed a missing person’s complaint at Althan police station on May 13.

Initially joining the family and police in search efforts to avoid suspicion, Ansari later went missing himself after realising police had begun reviewing CCTV footage. Investigators examined over 500 CCTV cameras, eventually revealing that Dubey had never left the rickshaw. Instead, Ansari had taken him directly to his residence in the Bhindi Bazar locality of Surat’s Un area. Dubey was not seen leaving the premises again.

Surveillance footage from May 14 showed Ansari leaving his home with two large bags on a moped. Police tracked his movement to the Mithikhadi rivulet in the Limbayat area, where fire department teams later recovered the two bags containing Dubey’s dismembered body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijay Singh Gurjar confirmed that Dubey was murdered at Ansari’s residence. “The accused continued to send ransom messages to the family even after the murder, unaware that the body had been found,” he said.

Further investigation also suggests involvement of additional suspects, as another unidentified person was seen exiting the auto-rickshaw with Dubey near Ansari’s home. According to Althan Police Inspector D.D. Chauhan, the ransom calls and messages were sent from Dubey’s own mobile number.