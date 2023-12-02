Gujarat shocker: Teen sexually assaulted, murdered by same-sex partner in fit of 'jealousy'

The alleged perpetrator, a 22-year-old family friend described as "over-possessive," was reportedly driven by envy over the victim's growing friendship with another person.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Gujarat, a 16-year-old Class 11 student fell victim to a brutal sexual assault and murder, stemming from a strained same-sex relationship. The alleged perpetrator, a 22-year-old family friend described as "over-possessive," was reportedly driven by envy over the victim's growing friendship with another person. The heart-wrenching discovery of the half-burnt body on the Jamnagar-Kalavad highway has left the community in shock.

The incident unfolded when the teenager went missing one night, prompting his worried parents to file a missing persons' report with the police. Little did they know that their worst fears would soon be realized as the investigation took a grim turn.

Law enforcement moved swiftly, leading to the arrest of the alleged killer and his 19-year-old friend. The suspects were apprehended after the police utilized a combination of human intelligence and technical analysis, tracing the victim's last known whereabouts to the duo. The arrested individuals subsequently confessed to the heinous crime, providing critical information that led the authorities to the crime scene.

N. A. Chavda, the inspector from the A-division police station, shared insights into the investigation, stating, "After the family approached us, we used human intelligence and technical analysis and found that the victim was last seen with the duo. They were traced, and they confessed to the murder. They took us to the crime spot and the entire plot was unearthed."

The investigation revealed that the motive behind the assault and murder was rooted in a strained same-sex relationship. The alleged killer, described as "over-possessive," reportedly harbored intense envy over the victim's deepening connection with another individual.

A particularly distressing aspect of the case is the longstanding friendship between the families of the deceased and the accused. The tragic turn of events has not only left a community grieving but has also raised questions about the complexities that can arise within close-knit relationships.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community in Gujarat. The loss of a young life under such tragic circumstances has prompted discussions about the importance of addressing mental health issues and the need for support systems within the society.