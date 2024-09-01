Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH)

    The Gujarat Forest Department, with assistance from several NGOs, has been actively engaged in rescue operations. Alongside the 40 crocodiles, the teams have also rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing approximately 40 kilograms each, and a porcupine, as the city begins to recover from the severe flooding.

    Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    In the aftermath of unprecedented floods caused by incessant rainfall from August 27 to 29, nearly 40 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara, Gujarat. The heavy rains led to the overflow of the Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city, resulting in massive number of reptiles entering urban zones.

    The Gujarat Forest Department, with assistance from several NGOs, has been actively engaged in rescue operations. Alongside the 40 crocodiles, the teams have also rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing approximately 40 kilograms each, and a porcupine, as the city begins to recover from the severe flooding.

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    Amidst these efforts, a video capturing a rather unusual scene went viral on social media. The footage shows two men transporting a crocodile on a scooter to the forest department office. In the video, one man is seen riding the scooter while the other, sitting behind him, holds the crocodile horizontally.

    The Vishwamitri River is home to an estimated 440 crocodiles, many of which venture into residential areas during floods, especially when water is released from the Ajwa Dam. Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput confirmed the presence of these reptiles in urban regions following the recent floods.

    Vyas, who is overseeing the animal rescue operations, explained the strategy being employed: "We have formed teams comprising NGOs and volunteers, all working under the supervision of forest department staff. When we receive a call on the helpline, the nearest team rushes to the location to rescue the animal."

    Birbhum Hospital incident: Nurse molested by patient in West Bengal; authorities take action

    The district forest officer highlighted the challenges of handling crocodiles, noting that they are carnivorous and extremely powerful. "Restraint options are limited, and tranquilisation is not feasible for crocodiles. Therefore, they must be restrained physically," he said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH) AJR

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set anr

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set

    Howrah hospital staff tried to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo shk

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

    Recent Stories

    Georgina Rodriguez SEXY pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares new pictures RKK

    Georgina Rodríguez SEXY pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares new pictures

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered a whopping Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment shk

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered over Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment

    What is Type 1.5 Diabetes? Symptoms, causes, and effective treatment options NTI

    What is Type 1.5 Diabetes? Symptoms, causes, and effective treatment options

    Why is sky's colour blue? RKK

    Why is sky's colour blue?

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon