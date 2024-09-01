Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH)

The Gujarat Forest Department, with assistance from several NGOs, has been actively engaged in rescue operations. Alongside the 40 crocodiles, the teams have also rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing approximately 40 kilograms each, and a porcupine, as the city begins to recover from the severe flooding.

In the aftermath of unprecedented floods caused by incessant rainfall from August 27 to 29, nearly 40 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara, Gujarat. The heavy rains led to the overflow of the Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city, resulting in massive number of reptiles entering urban zones.

The Gujarat Forest Department, with assistance from several NGOs, has been actively engaged in rescue operations. Alongside the 40 crocodiles, the teams have also rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing approximately 40 kilograms each, and a porcupine, as the city begins to recover from the severe flooding.

Amidst these efforts, a video capturing a rather unusual scene went viral on social media. The footage shows two men transporting a crocodile on a scooter to the forest department office. In the video, one man is seen riding the scooter while the other, sitting behind him, holds the crocodile horizontally.

The Vishwamitri River is home to an estimated 440 crocodiles, many of which venture into residential areas during floods, especially when water is released from the Ajwa Dam. Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput confirmed the presence of these reptiles in urban regions following the recent floods.

Vyas, who is overseeing the animal rescue operations, explained the strategy being employed: "We have formed teams comprising NGOs and volunteers, all working under the supervision of forest department staff. When we receive a call on the helpline, the nearest team rushes to the location to rescue the animal."

The district forest officer highlighted the challenges of handling crocodiles, noting that they are carnivorous and extremely powerful. "Restraint options are limited, and tranquilisation is not feasible for crocodiles. Therefore, they must be restrained physically," he said.

