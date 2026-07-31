A viral video showing a family's terrifying encounter with a seven-foot crocodile inside their bathroom has stunned social media users. The reptile was later safely rescued by forest officials after an hour-long operation.

A shocking video from Gujarat's Anand district is making rounds on social media after a family allegedly discovered a seven-foot crocodile inside their bathroom. According to posts shared online, the family was left stunned when they opened the bathroom door and found the massive reptile resting inside the small space. The unexpected sight created panic, and the family immediately alerted the authorities. While the video has gone viral, the details are based on viral social media claims.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rescue Team Launches Hour-Long Operation

Soon after receiving the information, a rescue team reached the location and carefully began the operation to capture the crocodile. The rescue reportedly lasted for nearly an hour, with officials ensuring that neither the family nor the animal was harmed during the process. After being safely secured, the crocodile was released into its natural habitat as per standard wildlife rescue procedures.

Video Grabs Massive Attention Online

The dramatic footage has attracted thousands of views and reactions across social media platforms. Many users expressed relief that the family escaped unharmed, while others praised the rescue team's calm and professional handling of the situation. The incident has also sparked discussions about increasing human-wildlife encounters in residential areas, especially during the monsoon season when reptiles often stray into populated localities.