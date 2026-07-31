BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her alleged remarks targeting IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti. He urged her to read about the academician's achievements and stated that achievers are torn down by those who haven't built anything.

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday hit out at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks targeting IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti, urging her to read about the academician's achievements and said that "those who try and tear down achievers, are most often those who have not built anything."

In a post shared on X, Chandrasekhar said, "Dear @priyankagandhi ji - Please do read about the work and achievements of Prof V Kamakoti in quoted tweet. Feel free to use a dictionary or google translate to understand if you face problms. If that doesnt still help, do consult famous scientist Rahul Gandhi of the Jupiter Escape velocity fame."

"As you wade through Prof Kamakotis achievements , I leave two thoughts for you. "Those who try and tear down achievers, are most often those who have not built anything" "It is better to remain silent and be thought as ignorant, than open your mouth and remove all doubt," he added.

Dear @priyankagandhi ji - Please do read about the work and achievements of Prof V Kamakoti in quoted tweet. Feel free to use a dictionary or google translate to understand if you face problms. If that doesnt still help, do consult famous scientist Rahul Gandhi of the Jupiter… https://t.co/4SeiCzmEnN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) July 31, 2026

Controversy over 'gaumutra expert' remark

Chandrasekhar's remarks came amid criticism from Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellors and senior academicians over Priyanka Gandhi's alleged reference to Professor Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert" during a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

Professor Kamakoti is a member of a high-powered task force constituted by the Centre to recommend examination reforms. Referring to the committee during the discussion, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "This committee includes an ex-IB chief, an IT company owner and a gaumutra expert."

Academics demand apology, express support

Several academics have since called for an apology from the Congress MP, saying the remarks undermined the dignity of the academic community and were inappropriate given Kamakoti's academic and research credentials.

The Vice-Chancellors and academicians also expressed support for Kamakoti, highlighting his contributions to science and technology and his role as Director of IIT Madras. (ANI)

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