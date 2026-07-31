BJP MPs Rahul Sinha and Shashank Mani Tripathi slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being 'frustrated' and politicising student protests. They alleged the Congress leader is using Gen-Z for political mileage due to his lack of public support.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Politicising' Student Protests

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Friday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being "frustrated" and politicising student protests, alleging that the Congress leader was attempting to derive political mileage after failing to achieve public support.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha alleged that the Opposition had failed to play any constructive role on issues concerning students and instead sought to politicise the matter. "Rahul Gandhi is actually frustrated. The reason is that he is unable to achieve anything. Regarding the student protests he incited, there were attempts to infiltrate the movement with outsiders. All those efforts failed, and these people played no constructive role in the legislation passed in the House; they merely politicised the issue," Sinha said.

"We did not see them take any concrete steps regarding the law the Prime Minister enacted for the students' future. That is why a frustrated Rahul Gandhi is using abusive language against the Home Minister. Such antics are all they have left; we do not expect anything more from them," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi accused Rahul Gandhi of using the youth for political purposes while alleging that the Congress leader lacked public support. "As for Rahul Gandhi, he is the one politicising the issue. We should be harnessing the immense energy of Gen-Z to move forward in nation-building. However, Rahul Gandhi's brand of politics is failing at the ballot box; he is facing defeats everywhere," Tripathi told ANI.

"In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been victorious in several elections over the past six months and enjoys genuine public support. Lacking such a mandate himself, Rahul Gandhi is using Gen-Z as a support for his politics while levelling accusations against others. He needs to understand that true politics requires engaging with the public and earning their mandate. In the absence of that support, he disrupts the House and walks out," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Escalate Attack Over Police Action

The BJP leaders' remarks came after Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against student protesters.

'You cannot threaten Gen Z': Rahul Gandhi on X

In a post on X on Friday, Gandhi alleged that the government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts. "PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts. You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future," Gandhi posted.

Demand for Probe, Parliament Protest

On Thursday, the Congress MP demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The issue also echoed in Parliament, where Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc staged a protest at Makar Dwar over the alleged police action against students ahead of the Rajya Sabha taking up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. (ANI)