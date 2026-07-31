The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to submit pellet gun SOPs and preserve RAF ammunition records while hearing a plea seeking a ban on pellet guns during civilian protests following the July 20 Delhi protest incident.

By JAIDEEP PANDEY

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to present the official guidelines for the usage of pellet guns during public protests when hearing a plea for a complete ban of the controversial medium of crowd control. The case involves claims by some demonstrators that they were injured during the 'Sansad Chalo' protest held in Delhi on July 20, which has raised concerns regarding police methods of crowd management.

The Centre was ordered to maintain the records of ammunition of the RAF

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana who ordered the Centre to maintain ammunition records of the Rapid Action Force since July 20. The court has also requested the standard operating procedures and Government standing orders that govern the varied use of pellet guns by law enforcement agencies.

Judges pointed out that it was the right of the citizens to express dissent and demonstrate peacefully but this does not mean that authorities will not have to take necessary action. However, the usage of force must comply with specific legal procedures laid down according to the law.

Existing Guidelines Challenged by Petitioners

The petitioners were informed by the bench that any attempt at imposing an outright ban on the usage of pellet guns would not be entertained until the existing regulations allowing its use are questioned. They were asked to amend the petition and bring forward the challenge against existing guidelines and protocol for using pellet guns.

Compensation and Medical Aid Sought by Petitioners

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the petitioners, requested that all records of duty logs, weapons and ammunition be preserved with respect to the incident. Petitioners also sought compensation and free medical aid and rehabilitation of persons claiming injury during the protest.

It was stated in the plea that because of their unpredictable nature, the projectile shots from the pellet guns pose a grave danger to the individuals especially when used in crowd control operations.

Proceedings to Resume Following Centre’s Submission of SOPs

The plea was submitted by ex-IB officer Yashovardhan Azad and injured protestors Prashant Kumar, and Sheikh Irshad. The Centre, represented by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, informed the court that all materials needed for the probe will be maintained.

The Supreme Court has indicated it might announce wider guidelines on the utilization of pellet guns after examining the government’s rules and the modified petition. The case would be heard again once the Centre files the required documents and the petitioner modifies their plea.