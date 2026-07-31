Opposition MPs protested in Parliament, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's response to police action against students protesting the 2026 NEET paper leak. The INDIA bloc leaders questioned his absence and sought accountability for the incident.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex while demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police action against protesting students. The MPs from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, holding placards asking, "Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun?"

This comes amid a political row over police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi. The students at Jantar Mantar were protesting against the 2026 NEET paper leak on the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Congress Leaders Demand Accountability

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge backed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's demand for accountability, alleging that the BJP was responsible for a "lethal attack" on the youth. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister. The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth."

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Amit Shah was "either culpable or incompetent". He demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

Protest Over Ram Temple Donations

The opposition MPs also protested over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Parliament Clears Bill Against Exam Malpractices

As this happened, Parliament cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The amendments to the bill seek to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, constituting a Special Task Force for investigations and providing for Special Fast Track Courts to ensure time-bound trials.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after an extended debate marked by heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the handling of student protests. (ANI)