JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including national president J P Nadda, and Union ministers and chief ministers, are set to attend public rallies on Friday, November 18, 2022, in the 89 Gujarat assembly constituencies that will vote in the first phase of elections on December 1.

As the BJP boosts its campaign, party sources said that Nadda would conduct rallies in Navsari, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot East, while Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Anurag Singh Thakur will speak at three, four, and four gatherings, respectively.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will address three and four rallies, respectively.

Other party officials addressing rallies include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union ministers V K Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The first voting phase is scheduled in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat, with 93 seats in the state's north and central regions voting on December 5.

Since 1995, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won six consecutive assembly elections in the state. The party is making all efforts to maintain its winning record in the typically bipolar vote involving the Congress, which has been spiced up this time by the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

