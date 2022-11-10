Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (November 10) announced the first list of candidates who are contesting in Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency.

    The list, consisting of 100 names, was announced by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama have said they will not contest the elections.

    Former state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also not contest the polls.

    Here's a list of top leaders from Gujarat:

    Viramgam constituency: Hardik Patel
    Jamnagar Uttam constituency: Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja
    Avrasa: Pradyuman Jadeja
    Gandhidham: Maltiben Maheshwari
    Rapar: Virendra Singh Bahadur Singh Jadeja
    Morbi: Kantilal Amrutiya
    Rajkot East: Udaykumar Kangar
    Rajkot West: Dr Smt Darshita Parashah

    Voting for the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly will be held in two phases, December 1 and December 5, with results to be announced on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
