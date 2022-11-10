Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

Rivaba Jadeja ,wife of Ravindra Jadeja will be contesting from Jamnagar North constituency for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (November 10) announced the first list of candidates who are contesting in Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodiya constituency.

The list, consisting of 100 names, was announced by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama have said they will not contest the elections.

Rivaba Jadeja ,wife of Ravindra Jadeja will be contesting from Jamnagar North constituency for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama have said they will not contest the elections.

Former state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also not contest the polls.

Here's a list of top leaders from Gujarat:

Viramgam constituency: Hardik Patel

Jamnagar Uttam constituency: Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja

Avrasa: Pradyuman Jadeja

Gandhidham: Maltiben Maheshwari

Rapar: Virendra Singh Bahadur Singh Jadeja

Morbi: Kantilal Amrutiya

Rajkot East: Udaykumar Kangar

Rajkot West: Dr Smt Darshita Parashah

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly will be held in two phases, December 1 and December 5, with results to be announced on December 8.