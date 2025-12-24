The Chhattisgarh Election Commission deleted over 27 lakh voters during a Special Intensive Revision. Of the 27,34,817 removed, many were deceased, had shifted residence, or were enrolled multiple times, as per the latest EC data.

The Election Commission in Chhattisgarh has deleted over 27 lakh voters in the state as part of its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as per the data released by the poll body.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Breakdown of Voter Roll Changes

According to the ECI, out of a total of 2,12,30,737 (as of November 27, 2025), 1,84,95,920 people have submitted their enumeration forms till December 18, reflecting the overwhelming participation in this phase of the SIR. A total of 27,34,817 have been deleted from the rolls. Out of the total, 6,42,234 were found to be dead, 19,13,540 were marked shifted or absent (from their residence), and 1,79,043 were already enrolled at multiple places.

Coordinated Efforts and Participation

"The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of 33 districts,, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 377 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), & 734 Additonal Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AAEROs), and BLOs deployed at 24,371 polling booths. supported by 30000+ volunteers. Field representatives of all 7 recognised political parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 38,846 Booth Level Agents (BLA) appointed by them," the Chhattisgarh EC said in an official statement.

Timeline for Claims and Objections

As per the poll body, the period of claims and objections started on Tuesday (December 23), and will continue until January 22, 2026, giving electors an opportunity to include their name in the list. The hearing and verification phase will take place from December 23 to February 14, 2026. The final list is set to be published on February 21.

How to Update Voter Information

The ECI has requested people to fill the appropriate form if they wish to have their name included in the list, with Form 6 for new and first-time voters, Form 7 to request a deletion of their name, and Form 8 for correction of entries, including getting one's EPIC number updated or replaced.

"Citizens can submit their application forms to their Booth Level Officer (BLO), or Application form can also be submitted online through the ECINET mobile app or via https://voters.eci.gov.in," the Chhattisgarh CEO said.

Legal Safeguards and Appeal Process

As per Para 5(b) of SIR guidelines, no name can be deleted from the draft roll published on December 16, 2025 without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, according to the EC. (ANI)