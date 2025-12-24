Citing Mahayuti's decisive victory in recent local body polls, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde voiced confidence in winning the upcoming BMC elections, taking a veiled dig at Shiv Sena UBT by stating voters can identify the 'real' from the 'fake'.

Shinde Confident of Mahayuti Win

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections near, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence in the victory of Mahuyati after the alliance registered a decisive victory in the recently concluded local body polls.

Citing the results of the local body polls, Deputy CM Shinde, in a veiled dig at the opposition Shiv Sena UBT, said the results clearly show that people have identified "who is real and who is fake." Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "In the recent elections for municipal councils and municipalities, the Mahayuti alliance has secured a majority. In some places we contested separately and in some places together, but when we look at the final results, victory has been achieved in 75-80% in favour of Mahayuti. The people have made it clear who is the real one and who is the fake one... Those people are doing politics only for the chair... In the upcoming elections, Mahayuti will win because Mahayuti is working, it is developing, so I confidently say that Mahayuti will win in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation."

Upcoming Election Schedule

The local body elections signal a run-up to the much-awaited political contest set to happen on January 15, when multiple Municipal Corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporations, and multiple other local body polls, will be held. Voting for BMC and other bodies is scheduled for January 15, with counting on January 16.

A Historic BMC Election

Notably, for several decades, the undivided Shiv Sena had been a dominant political force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), often governing the civic body in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the last BMC elections held in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, followed by the BJP. However, the upcoming BMC election will be the first since the split of the Shiv Sena in 2022. (ANI)