Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja

Before the Lok Sabha election, Rivaba Jadeja had sought a party ticket from the Jamnagar constituency after joining the BJP in 2019. Rivaba Jadeja and ex-Congress leader Hardik Patel were on the BJP's first list of 160 candidates, released last week.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja accompanied his wife Rivaba Jadeja to a Bharatiya Janata Party event in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Monday before she filed her nomination as a party candidate for the Assembly election next month.

While talking to the media, Jadeja said, "It is her first time running for MLA, and she will learn a lot. I hope she improves... She has a caring nature and has always wanted to help people, which is why she entered politics. She wishes to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Modi and work for the people."

Rivaba Jadeja and ex-Congress leader Hardik Patel were on the BJP's first list of 160 candidates released last week; Patel, who led the Patidar community quota agitation and defected in June, will contest from Viramgam.

Before the Lok Sabha election, Rivaba Jadeja had sought a party ticket from the Jamnagar constituency after joining the BJP in 2019. On Sunday, Jadeja posted a video on Twitter asking for people's support for his wife.

While speaking in Gujarati, Jadeja said, "My dear Jamnagar residents and all cricket fans, as you all know, Gujarat assembly elections are moving as quickly as T20 cricket. Rivabaa, my wife, has been nominated as a candidate by the BJP. On November 14, she will file her nomination papers. It's your responsibility to create a winning atmosphere. So let's get together tomorrow morning."

Gujarat will have two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5, with results expected on December 8 along with those from the Himachal Pradesh election.

