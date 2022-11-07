Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

    While announcing the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh in October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal—will be declared on the same day, December 8. 

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    The ground has been set for the upcoming Gujarat Election 2022 that is scheduled to be held between December 1 to 5 and the Congress party, which had remained dormant in the process so far, has made an explosive entry to battle with its big poll promises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

    While announcing the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh in October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal—will be declared on the same day, December 8. In 2017 Assembly polls, the election dates for both states were announced separately but the counting of votes took place simultaneously on December 18.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    As the Gujarat Assembly elections approach, here's a list of key constituencies that combat various socio-political issues in the state:

    1. Maninagar: Since the 1990s, this assembly constituency in Ahmedabad has been a BJP bastion thanks to high concentration of urban Hindu voters. In 2002, 2007, and 2014, Narendra Modi won from Maninagar when he was Gujarat chief minister. The seat is currently held by BJP's Suresh Patel.

    2. Ghatlodia: This constituency has a majority number of Patidar voters and has given two chief ministers to the state - the current chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. In 2017, the state BJP gave the ticket to Bhupendra Patel after she quit active politics. He won with a margin of 1.17 lakh votes despite the anger among Patidar voters following the Hardik Patel-led quota agitation.

    3. Morbi: This constituency has been in the recent news after a bridge collapse in which as many as 135 people were killed. This incident has put a spotlight on Patidar-dominated constituencies. Thanks to the Patidar quota agitation, BJP's Kanti Amrutiya, a five-time MLA, lost to Congress' Brijesh Merja in 2017. Merja then switched sides and won on BJP ticket in the 2020 bypoll. With the election around the corner, it will be interesting to see how people will vote after the tragedy.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

    4. Rajkot West: In February 2002, Narendra Modi won from this seat after becoming chief minister for the first time in October 2001. Veteran BJP leader Vajubhai Vala represented this seat for six terms between 1980 and 2007. He vacated it for Modi in 2002. In 2017, Indranil Rajguru, then Congress MLA from Rajkot-East, announced he would take on Vijay Rupani instead of contesting from his 'safe seat'. Rajguru lost and recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

    5. Porbandar: This constituency is dominated by Mer and Koli voters and has witnessed rivalry between BJP's Babu Bokhiria and Congress' Arjun Modhwadia. In 2017, the BJP defeated Congress with a thin margin of 1,855 votes.

    6. Kutiyana: This is the only seat held by Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in Gujarat. Kandhal Jadeja, son of alleged gangster late Santokben Jadeja, defeated the BJP in 2012 and 2017. He voted for BJP candidates during the Rajya Sabha polls and was later served a notice by the NCP leadership.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Why NOTA could be a decisive factor

    7. Mehsana: Since 1990, this constituency has been a Patidar dominated seat and a BJP bastion. BJP leader and former deputy CM Nitin Patel won from this seat in 2012 and 2017. Mehsana city saw violent protests during the Patidar quota agitation. As a result, Patel's winning margin was just a little over 7,100 last time.

    8. Varachha: This seat in Surat city is dominated by Patidar voters. Varachha constituency also witnessed violence during the Patidar quota agitation ahead of 2017 polls. Former Gujarat minister Kishor Kanani won on the BJP ticket from here in 2012 and managed to retain it in 2017.

    Also read: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

    9. Godhra: Another seat with sizable Muslim population. Senior Congress leader CK Raulji won in 2007 and 2012 from here. He then switched to the BJP and won against the Congress in 2017 but with a wafer-thin margin of 258 votes.

    10. Unjha: Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar falls under this constituency. Unjha is known for Umiyadham, temple of Kadva-Patidar community's patron deity Maa Umiya. In 2017, Congress' Asha Patel defeated BJP's Narayan Patel. She switched to the BJP and won the by-poll in 2019. The seat fell vacant in December 2021 after her death due to dengue.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week - adt

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid - adt

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress alleges PM Modi of 'misusing power'; cites video of him 'pressuring' rebel BJP not to contest in polls AJR

    Congress alleges PM Modi of 'misusing power'; cites video of him 'pressuring' rebel BJP not to contest in HP

    Gujarat Election 2022: Why NOTA could be decisive factor

    Gujarat Election 2022: Why NOTA could be a decisive factor

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    Recent Stories

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week - adt

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw

    Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle and more, a look at his towering net worth of Rs 177 crore drb

    Kamal Haasan birthday: properties in London, luxurious lifestyle and more, a look at his towering net worth of

    Facebook parent Meta to begin large-scale layoffs this week: Report - adt

    Facebook parent Meta to begin large-scale layoffs this week: Report

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid - adt

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon