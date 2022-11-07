Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

While announcing the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh in October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal—will be declared on the same day, December 8.

The ground has been set for the upcoming Gujarat Election 2022 that is scheduled to be held between December 1 to 5 and the Congress party, which had remained dormant in the process so far, has made an explosive entry to battle with its big poll promises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

While announcing the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh in October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal—will be declared on the same day, December 8. In 2017 Assembly polls, the election dates for both states were announced separately but the counting of votes took place simultaneously on December 18.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

As the Gujarat Assembly elections approach, here's a list of key constituencies that combat various socio-political issues in the state:

1. Maninagar: Since the 1990s, this assembly constituency in Ahmedabad has been a BJP bastion thanks to high concentration of urban Hindu voters. In 2002, 2007, and 2014, Narendra Modi won from Maninagar when he was Gujarat chief minister. The seat is currently held by BJP's Suresh Patel.

2. Ghatlodia: This constituency has a majority number of Patidar voters and has given two chief ministers to the state - the current chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. In 2017, the state BJP gave the ticket to Bhupendra Patel after she quit active politics. He won with a margin of 1.17 lakh votes despite the anger among Patidar voters following the Hardik Patel-led quota agitation.

3. Morbi: This constituency has been in the recent news after a bridge collapse in which as many as 135 people were killed. This incident has put a spotlight on Patidar-dominated constituencies. Thanks to the Patidar quota agitation, BJP's Kanti Amrutiya, a five-time MLA, lost to Congress' Brijesh Merja in 2017. Merja then switched sides and won on BJP ticket in the 2020 bypoll. With the election around the corner, it will be interesting to see how people will vote after the tragedy.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

4. Rajkot West: In February 2002, Narendra Modi won from this seat after becoming chief minister for the first time in October 2001. Veteran BJP leader Vajubhai Vala represented this seat for six terms between 1980 and 2007. He vacated it for Modi in 2002. In 2017, Indranil Rajguru, then Congress MLA from Rajkot-East, announced he would take on Vijay Rupani instead of contesting from his 'safe seat'. Rajguru lost and recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

5. Porbandar: This constituency is dominated by Mer and Koli voters and has witnessed rivalry between BJP's Babu Bokhiria and Congress' Arjun Modhwadia. In 2017, the BJP defeated Congress with a thin margin of 1,855 votes.

6. Kutiyana: This is the only seat held by Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in Gujarat. Kandhal Jadeja, son of alleged gangster late Santokben Jadeja, defeated the BJP in 2012 and 2017. He voted for BJP candidates during the Rajya Sabha polls and was later served a notice by the NCP leadership.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Why NOTA could be a decisive factor

7. Mehsana: Since 1990, this constituency has been a Patidar dominated seat and a BJP bastion. BJP leader and former deputy CM Nitin Patel won from this seat in 2012 and 2017. Mehsana city saw violent protests during the Patidar quota agitation. As a result, Patel's winning margin was just a little over 7,100 last time.

8. Varachha: This seat in Surat city is dominated by Patidar voters. Varachha constituency also witnessed violence during the Patidar quota agitation ahead of 2017 polls. Former Gujarat minister Kishor Kanani won on the BJP ticket from here in 2012 and managed to retain it in 2017.

Also read: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

9. Godhra: Another seat with sizable Muslim population. Senior Congress leader CK Raulji won in 2007 and 2012 from here. He then switched to the BJP and won against the Congress in 2017 but with a wafer-thin margin of 258 votes.

10. Unjha: Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar falls under this constituency. Unjha is known for Umiyadham, temple of Kadva-Patidar community's patron deity Maa Umiya. In 2017, Congress' Asha Patel defeated BJP's Narayan Patel. She switched to the BJP and won the by-poll in 2019. The seat fell vacant in December 2021 after her death due to dengue.