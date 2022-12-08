Gujarat Election Rajkot Result 2022 Live: Who will the Rajkot district?

Gujarat Election Rajkot Result 2022: The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Will BJP be able to record its 7th term?

The Gujarat voting was held in two phases for 182 seats in 33 districts. For the first phase, on December 1, votes were cast on 89 assembly seats in 19 districts and 788 candidates were in the fray in this phase. Meanwhile, in the second phase, voting was held on the remaining 93 assembly seats in the remaining 14 districts. The fate of 833 candidates was decided in this phase.

Dhoraji seat: Lalit Vasoy of Congress had won Dhoraji seat in the last elections. This time also the party has given him the ticket. On the other hand, Dr. Mahendrabhai Padaliya from BJP and Vipul Sakhia from Aam Aadmi Party have entered the fray.

Gondal Assembly seat: BJP's Geetabai Jairaj Singh Jadeja, who won the last election, contested from this seat this time too. At the same time, Congress has fielded Yatish Desai and Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Nimisha Ben Khant to give them a fight.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live: Will BJP capture all 16 seats unlike 2017?

Jasdan seat: Congress candidate Kunvarji Bhai Bavaliya, who won Jasdan seat last time, has contested from the seat on BJP ticket this time. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Bholabhai Gohil in his place.

Jetpur seat: : BJP has again reposed faith in Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya, who won from Jetpur in 2017 assembly elections. On the other hand, Congress has given a chance to DK Vekaria and Aam Aadmi Party to Rohit Bhai Bhuva.

Rajkot East seat: Former Rajkot has been dominated by BJP, Arvind Rayani of the party won from here in the last election, who has also been the Minister of State of Gujarat. However, this time BJP has fielded Uday Kangar from Rajkot seat. On the other hand, Indranil Rajguru contested from Congress and Rahul Bhuwa from Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live: Who is winning in Ahmedabad district?

Rajkot Rural seat: Rajkot Rural is an SC seat, which was won by BJP's Lakhabhai Sagathia in the last election. But this time the party gave a chance to Bhanuben Babaria in his place. Congress's Sureshkumar Karshanbhai Bhatwar and Aam Aadmi Party's Vashram Sagathia contested the election.

Rajkot West seat: Rajkot West seat was also won by BJP in the last election, from here veteran leader Vijay Rupani won. This time BJP has given a chance to Dr. Darshita Shah from this seat. Whereas Mansukh Bhai Kalaria from Congress and Dinesh Kumar Joshi from Aam Aadmi Party contested the election. A total of 13 candidates have tried their luck from this seat.

Rajkot South seat: BJP's Govindbhai Patel won from Rajkot South in the last election. However, this time the ticket was given to Rameshbhai Tilala from this seat. On the other hand, Hitesh Vora from Congress and Shivlal Barasia from Aam Aadmi Party contested the election.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live: Who will win this district?

Also Read | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Who will win the PM Modi's home turf?