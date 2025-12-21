Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai has slammed the Modi government's new rural employment bill, calling the promise of 125 workdays a 'lie' and accusing them of admiring Godse while hating Gandhi. The Congress is also planning a nationwide opposition.

Opposition Slams New Rural Employment Bill

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the passage of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 in Parliament, saying it has proven that "these are people who admire Godse and hate Gandhi". "The Modi government has proven that these are people who admire Godse and hate Gandhi. Those who couldn't even pay for 100 days of work are now promising to pay for 125 days. This is another lie..," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting next week, on December 27, to decide on its plan of opposing the VB G RAM G Bill nationwide.

About the Bill's Provisions

During the recently concluded winter session, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation hours after the Lok Sabha passed it. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting.

