RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha expressed serious concern over Bangladesh's political upheaval, calling it 'alarming.' The unrest follows the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, over blasphemy.

RJD MP Calls Bangladesh Situation 'Alarming' for South Asia

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday expressed serious concern over the ongoing developments in Bangladesh, describing the situation as alarming for the South Asian region. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Jha referred to the political upheaval in the neighbouring country following the recent wave of violence triggered by the death of a Hindu man and youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi. "The events in Bangladesh are a cause for concern. Even after the coup happened there, we said we should keep a close eye on developments. I'm almost taken aback. The way things have unfolded, this region of South Asia needs to be watched very carefully and seriously, and I would expect and urge my government to take some proactive initiatives," Jha said.

Unrest Follows Deaths of Student Leader, Hindu Youth

This comes amid Bangladesh unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, a prominent student activist and a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 2026 national elections, died on December 18, 2025, in Singapore while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during an attack in Dhaka.

Following this, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The lynching happened amid national unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Details on Slain Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi concluded in Bangladesh on Saturday. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Hadi, who had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on Dec 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Arrests Made in Lynching of Hindu Youth

Meanwhile, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others. (ANI)