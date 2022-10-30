Rather than visiting Gujarat, CM Kejriwal should stay in Delhi: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Chief Minister Kejriwal should have remained in Delhi to prepare for Chhath Puja as pollution levels advanced. He is travelling to Gujarat instead, as he doesn't want to facilitate followers here, according to Tiwari.

As the Gujarat election approaches, the battle of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party appears to be never-ending. The opposition party's leaders aren't backing down as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intensifies his campaign and attacks the BJP.

With the Chhath Puja festival celebrated in many parts of the country on Sunday, the BJP leader Manoj Tiwari slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for his frequent visits to Gujarat state. "As pollution levels advanced, Chief Minister Kejriwal should have stayed in Delhi to prepare for Chhath Puja," the MP said, as per reports.

"Instead, he is touring Gujarat as he doesn't want to facilitate devotees here. If he isn't concerned about Delhi, he should go to Punjab and become chief minister there," added Tiwari, MP from North East Delhi.

His remarks come after the BJP and the Congress accused the Delhi government of using 'poisonous' spray to remove froth from the Yamuna river. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party dismissed these allegations.

On Friday, a video of BJP MP from West Delhi Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma yelling at a Delhi Jal Board official during a visit to a Chhath ghat went viral. "I repeatedly pleaded to prevent the Yamuna from being exposed to chemicals. How can I not be irritated if officials won't listen to me? I have no issues doing this for the sake of the Delhi population," Verma explained.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has repeatedly targeted the BJP in Gujarat, where it has ruled for the past 27 years.

Also Read: AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

Also Read: 'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

Also Read: Ahead of elections, Gujarat govt forms panel to implement Uniform Civil Code