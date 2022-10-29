'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

Recently, Congress also slammed Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion. On Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked him why Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo should not be taken on a new series of notes.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and criticised Kejriwal on many fronts such as the Lakshmi-Ganesh images on currency notes appeal, alleged money given to Muslim clerics annually, and corruption.

Earlier this week, CM Kejriwal courted controversy when he made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to imprint images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Indian currency notes. Reacting to this, Union Minister Thakur called the AAP chief "a symbol of anarchy."

Also read: Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

"Those who opposed Ram Mandir, insulted Hindu deities, and had to sack a minister, that Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. He stokes new propaganda so that his corruption isn't discussed," he said.

"We brought inflation under control & slashed fuel prices. Prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but they didn't go down in Congress-ruled states. Congress promised a farm loan waiver. They couldn't do it in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. They make false promises," Anurag Thakur said.

The Union minister also asked the Delhi CM if he will be willing to give Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis and pastors as he did for Muslim clerics.

Also read: Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

"You give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis and pastors? Why couldn't you do it?", Thakur told Kejriwal.

Recently, Congress also slammed Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion. On Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked him why Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo should not be taken on a new series of notes.

The AAP national convener's demand has drawn sharp reactions from both the BJP and Congress with latter's Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja accusing Kejriwal of resorting to "competitive Hindutva" to outwit the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat.