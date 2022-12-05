Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police, shares video

    Voting is underway for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rampur witnessed 3.97 pc and Khatauli recorded 6.90 pc voter turnout till 9 am.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (December 5) alleged that police is trying to prevent voters from casting votes in the by-polls and even resorting to lathi charge in Rampur.

    Speaking to reporters, the SP chief said, "I don't know on whose orders the administration is working during elections. What briefing has been given? Complaints have been coming continuously since morning. Police is not allowing people to cast votes."

    He also alleged that the police had been briefed by the BJP that votes should not go to the Samajwadi Party.

    "There are videos that show that police are stopping people from voting in Rampur. They show police checking IDs of people. So what are Election Commission guidelines? Police are doing lathi charge that is visible in photos that are coming from Rampur," the SP chief said.

    "In Mainpuri also, police are trying to stop voting. BJP is given the freedom to even distribute liquor," he further said.

    On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav casted his vote for the ongoing election at the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Following this, he alleged that the police are restricting voters to cast their votes.

    In a tweet, Yadav said in Hindi, "Khatauli CO Rakesh Kumar Singh is working as an agent of BJP. Seeing the Aadhaar card of Muslim voters, keep scolding them and making them go back. The Election Commission should take cognizance, suspend the CO immediately and ensure fair elections!"

    Voting is underway for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rampur witnessed 3.97 pc and Khatauli recorded 6.90 pc voter turnout till 9 am.

    After Azam Khan was disqualified from the UP Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case, the Rampur Assembly seat is going to by-polls today.

