Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Bhola Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and his political advisor Sanjay Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti are in Singapore to be with the RJD chief.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has undergone a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore and has been shifted to ICU, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said. Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, is also healthy after the transplant.

Lalu Yadav had been suffering from multiple health problems and was advised to get a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, then stepped in to give her father a new lease of life.

Announcing her decision to donate a kidney to her father, Rohini took to social media and said that she was merely giving a small piece of flesh to her father.

"I can do anything for Papa. Kindly pray that everything goes well and papa once again raises your voice," she said last month.

On Saturday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav left for Singapore to be present with his father during his kidney transplant surgery. Lalu's close aide Bhola Yadav and Tejashwi's political advisor Sanjay Yadav also left with him.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav, a convict in fodder scam cases, is currently out on bail due to health issues. He had visited Singapore for treatment but had to return due to the expiry of the period a Delhi court had fixed for his foreign visit.