Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls

The action came a day after the deadline for withdrawing nominations for the second phase had passed. Despite a persuasion drive led by Union Minister Amit Shah, none of these Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels opted out of the election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended twelve rebels in disciplinary action after they filed nominations as independent candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections after being denied tickets by the ruling party. BJP suspended 12 people on Tuesday, including a six-time MLA and two former MLAs, for contesting as independent candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 after they were denied the party ticket.

The total count is now 19. They are banned from remaining party members for the next six years.

Previously, seven members were suspended after filing nominations for the first phase, to be held on December 1. The 12 suspended contesting in the second phase, scheduled on December 5. This sum ups that a BJP rebel is contesting in at least 10 per cent of the 182 seats. The result will be released on December 8, along with those from Himachal.

The BJP dropped over three dozen current MLAs, including five ministers, from its ticket list. This was also intended to micromanage anti-incumbency sentiment against legislators as the party seeks to strengthen its grip on PM Narendra Modi's home state, where the AAP has waged an aggressive campaign to become a challenger to the Congress.

Among those suspended is Madhu Shrivastav, the current MLA of Vaghodia, who is known as a strongman-politician with a history of police cases, including one related to the 2002 riots. Also, Dinu Patel, a former MLA from Padra, and Dhavalsinh Zala, a former MLA from Bayad, CR Paatil, Kuldipsinh Raul (Savli), Khatubhai Pagi (Shehra), SM Khant (Lunawada), JP Patel (Lunawada), Ramesh Zala (Umreth), Amarshi Zala (Khambhat), Ramsinh Thakor (Kheralu), Mavji Desai (Dhanera), and Lebji Thakor (Deesa) are among the others.

