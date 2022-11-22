Gujarat Election 2022: Assam CM Himanta Sarma demands strict law against Love Jihad amid Shraddha murder case

CM Sarma made these remarks while addressing a rally in Kutch as he was campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (November 22) said that India needs strict law against Love Jihad. Sarma was addressing the gathering about the gruesome murder case of Shraddha Walker, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab.

In an attempt to cover-up, Aaftab chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and disposed them at various locations across Delhi. CM Sarma made these remarks while addressing a rally in Kutch as he was campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Assam CM said that there are other similar cases and there is a need to bring in law against Love Jihad, a conspiracy theory accusing Muslim men of wooing Hindu women to force them to convert to Islam. Shraddha's parents opposed the relationship as the boy was a Muslim.

"Aaftab killed Sharddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces. When police asked why he brought only Hindu girls he said he did it because they're emotional. There are other Aftaab-Shradha too, the country needs strict law against 'Love Jihad'," CM Sarma said.

"Aaftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her," Sarma added.