Gujarat Election 2022: 'BJP-Congress should get married', taunts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said that Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel is a 'puppet Chief Minister' who cannot even appoint his own peon.

While addressing the campaign for the AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi in Khambhalia, Devbhumi Dwarka district, Kejriwal also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress of a secret alliance.

"There is a total of two facts before Gujarat's people. The first is Isudan Gadhvi, while the second is Bhupendra Patel. Who would you vote for, and who will you appoint as Chief Minister?" asked Kejriwal.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, Isudan Gadhvi is a young, educated man 'whose heart beats for the poor' and also the son of a farmer.

Furthermore, Kejriwal continued, "When he hosted a TV show, he focused on farmer issues rather than 'Tu-tu-main-main' (noisy debates). He has committed his life to farmers and unemployed youth by working for them."

"On the other hand, there is Bhupendra Patel. He is a 'kathputli' (puppet) CM with no power. He is unable even to change his peon. He is a decent person, not bad. I've heard he's very religious. But no one pays attention to him. He is a puppet CM," the AAP leader added; additionally, he asked the audience whether they wanted a puppet or an educated CM.

Kejriwal also claimed that the chairs at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Khambhalia were empty on Monday.

Kejriwal added, "People of Khambhalia did not attend Shah's rally, and today lakhs of people have gathered here. They are here to elect their son Isudan as Gujarat Chief Minister."

Previously, people had no choice but to vote for BJP, and the Congress is in cahoots with the ruling party from within, according to Arvind Kejriwal.

He compared the BJP-Congress relationship to that of a boy and a girl who meet secretly before marriage.

"If you ask them, they will tell you they are only friends. Similarly, if you ask them (Congress and BJP), they will claim that there is nothing such, we are just friends. I'm saying enough is enough; they've been exposed and should get married. Everyone knows you're a couple, so get married," he asserted.

Now, according to Kejriwal, people have a 'genuine chance' to choose an alternative in the form of the AAP. According to the Delhi Chief Minister, there was a wave of support for his party in Gujarat.

"I'm wondering how this happened, and then I close my eyes and bring my hands together and realise some divine power is organising it," he claimed, adding that his party has the blessings of Lord Krishna and Devi."

"The Gita says that once the vessel of sins is full, God sweeps his broom," he explained.

